WASHINGTON — Rep. Louie Gohmert launched his new podcast series, “Special Order with Louie Gohmert” on June 3. On Friday, the congressman released the latest episode, breaking down the Democrats Police Bill. To view his second podcast, click the link. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=152rwqn_maA&feature=youtu.be. To view the transcript click the link. https://gohmert.house.gov/news/documentsingle.aspx?DocumentID=399791Gohmert.

Gohmert described the genesis of the show as a result of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi refusing to bring the House of Representatives back to work. The TX District One Representative said Americans are now unable to hear floor speeches from lawmakers, including Special Order speeches. Special Orders that are broadcast on C-SPAN allow members speak freely on the House floor on any topics they so choose. The weekly series will feature special guest interviews, unique commentary and more.