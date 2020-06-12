TYLER — Coronavirus numbers have risen by 33 cases in Smith County since this past Wednesday. On Friday, NET Health’s George Roberts told KTBB, “We’ve seen a pretty significant rise in the number of tests but there’s also more cases out there. So, we want to encourage everybody to not forget the things we talked about over the last few months….remember the virus is still with us so we need to remain vigilante.”The NET Health President said, “We need to continue to practice safe distancing, wash your hands frequently and wear a mask when you are in public.”