PALESTINE — On Thursday morning, Palestine police responded to an armed robbery. The victim reported that one white male and one black male entered her residence and pointed a handgun at her. The suspects then removed several firearms from the residence and fled. Authorities announced Friday in a press release that officers have arrested Que Green, 17, Eddie Barnes, 18, both of Palestine.

Authorities are searching for Braidan Lambright, 18, all of Palestine, he is identified as the step-son of the victim. Anyone that knows his whereabouts is urged to contact the Palestine Police Department at (903)729-2254 or the Anderson County Crimestoppers at (903)729-TIPS (8477).