New fire station and training facility coming to Longview

Posted/updated on: June 13, 2020 at 10:25 am
LONGVIEW — A new fire station and training facility for first responders has been approved for Longview. According to our news partner KETK, the Longview Economic Development Board closed on two land grants, Friday, for the new Station #8 and a new fire and police training facility. This is part of the 2018 bond package. In November, the Board approved the construction of a new fire station on 11.5 acres in North Business Park. They also approved 91 acres for a new fire and police training facility.

“This will be a great new home for our Fire Station #8 and for our public safety employees to conduct training activities, rather than at the current training site in the Stamper Park neighborhood. I want to thank the Stamper Park residents for their patience, Longview voters for approving the bond to pay for the project, and LEDCO for working with us to identify a location,” said Longview Mayor Andy Mack.

