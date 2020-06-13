KILGORE — Several departments came together in a raid of a “trap house,” just outside of Kilgore. The Kilgore Police Department posted recovered evidence from the scene on their social media page Saturday. Two Kilgore residents, and a Longview man were arrested after being tipped off about the house used to store drugs, earlier this week. Police say candies seized were infused with THC, and they are marketed toward children.

Brodrick Thomas, 30, and Jeremy Townlin, 28, both of Kilgore, and Patrick Toliver, 28, of Longview were all arrested on numerous charges. Drugs seized in the raid included:

Cocaine products (powder and crack) – approx. 88.277g and 45.485g

Hydrocodone – 21.5 tablets

Two bottles of Promethazine syrup (Street name is lean)

Marijuana – approx. 66 lbs.

Nerds Ropes – approx. 311 ounces

Grape Stone Patch Gummies – approx. 955 grams

Cherry Stone Patch Gummies – approx. 778 grams

Bodega candy – approx. 833 grams