Today is Saturday June 13, 2020
“Trap House” raid outside of Kilgore

Posted/updated on: June 13, 2020 at 4:48 pm
KILGORE — Several departments came together in a raid of a “trap house,” just outside of Kilgore. The Kilgore Police Department posted recovered evidence from the scene on their social media page Saturday. Two Kilgore residents, and a Longview man were arrested after being tipped off about the house used to store drugs, earlier this week. Police say candies seized were infused with THC, and they are marketed toward children.

Brodrick Thomas, 30, and Jeremy Townlin, 28, both of Kilgore, and Patrick Toliver, 28, of Longview were all arrested on numerous charges. Drugs seized in the raid included:

Cocaine products (powder and crack) – approx. 88.277g and 45.485g
Hydrocodone – 21.5 tablets
Two bottles of Promethazine syrup (Street name is lean)
Marijuana – approx. 66 lbs.
Nerds Ropes – approx. 311 ounces
Grape Stone Patch Gummies – approx. 955 grams
Cherry Stone Patch Gummies – approx. 778 grams
Bodega candy – approx. 833 grams

