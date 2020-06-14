TYLER — Brookshire Grocery Co. is extending its hourly appreciation pay for over 14,000 retail and logistics employees. The company announced the extension will continue to July 10. This is part of an increase that started in March. Brookshire Grocery Company has provided more than $13.5 million to employee-partners through a variety of ways for those affected by COVID-19, including bonus checks, temporary wage increases. BGC has also improved changes to benefits, such as temporarily waiving co-pays for medical services delivered via MDLive, according to the BGC statement.