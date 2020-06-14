TYLER – TxDOT is planning the following beginning Monday…In Smith County, the FM 2493 Widening Project continues from Gresham to Flint. Traffic will be moved to the newly constructed eastern side of the roadway on Monday. Once traffic has been shifted, construction is set to start on the western side of the roadway. The work zone speed limit is 45 mph. In Gregg County, Longview Maintenance crews plan to continue bridge joint repairs on I-20 eastbound, between FM 2087 and US 259. Overlay operations are planned on FM 3053 in Liberty City. To see the complete report for the Tyler District, click the link. https://www.txdot.gov/inside-txdot/media-center/local-news/tyler/022-2020.html.