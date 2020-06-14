TYLER — Monday is the final day to register to vote in the Texas primaries runoffs from March. Runoffs are typically held in May, but Gov. Abbott delayed them due to the coronavirus pandemic. In Smith County, Republicans will choose the next 114th District Court Judge. Judge Christi Kennedy will retire when her current term expires at the end of the year. Austin Reeves Jackson and Jarad Kent are vying for the seat. Jackson finished with roughly a thousand votes more than Kent in the March primaries. There were 12,070 votesfor Austin and Kent took in 10,902 ballots. Attorney Mitch Adams finished with slightly more than 4,000 votes that kept either of the other candidates from reaching the required 50%.

There are no races for Republicans to vote in Statewide. Democrats will decide the challenger for U.S. Senator John Cornyn. The choices, to rival Cornyn, are State Senator Royce West and Air Force Veteran MJ Hegar. Cornyn is seeking his fourth term in the senate. The other statewide Democratic primary is for a seat on the Texas Railroad Commission, the agency that oversees the oil and natural gas industry.

How to register

First, you should check if you are already registered to vote at your current address. You can do so here with your Texas driver’s license number and date of birth, your first and last names, and the county where you reside, or with your date of birth and Voter Unique Identifier, which you can find on your voter registration certificate.

If you are not registered to vote, print out your voter registration application here and mail it to the voter registrar in your county. Your application must be postmarked by Monday.

Early voting begins June 29 and runs through July 10. Here is the schedule below:

June 29 – July 2: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

July 5: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

July 6 – July 10: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.