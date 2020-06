TYLER — The Texas Department of State Health Services continues to offer coronavirus testing. There will be three opportunities to be tested for COVID-19 next week in Tyler. There are 2 locations for the walk-up testing sites to be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. next Tuesday through Thursday at North Tenneha Church of Christ and Saint Louis Baptist Church. The tests are free and do not require advanced registration. Results will be given over the phone by text or phone call.