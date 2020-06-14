TYLER — After months of concern about the coronavirus, tickets go on sale Monday for the Tyler Area Builders Association’s Parade of Homes. Normally held in early June, it’s now set for June 20 through 28. Appearing on KTBB’s “In Focus,” with Parade chairman Drew Carlyle, TABA’s Libby Simmons says there’ll be safety guidelines in place. Simmons and Carlyle say the Parade, now in year 67, showcases the latest in home design and technology while giving you a chance to meet the builders. For more information, go to http://www.tylerareabuilders.com or call (903) 561-3964. You can also go to http://www.ktbb.com/infocus to hear the “In Focus” show in its entirety.