Texas prosecutors probe irregularities in 2004 Floyd arrest

Posted/updated on: June 14, 2020 at 4:20 pm
DALLAS (AP) — Texas prosecutors are examining potential irregularities in a scandal-ridden former Houston police officer’s arrest of George Floyd on a minor drug charge. The probe could expand the body of convictions possibly tainted by the officer’s conduct. Floyd death last month under the knee of a white Minneapolis police officer sparked national protests. He was arrested in 2004 and served time in a state jail over what prosecutors now describe as selling $10 worth of crack in a police sting. Prosecutors say Floyd’s case may be among scores built on lies and false evidence from Gerald Goines, a former officer now facing murder charges.

