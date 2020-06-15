YinYang/iStockBy DEVIN DWYER, ABC News

(WASHINGTON) — The Supreme Court issued its opinion Monday on a historic case about LGBT employment discrimination, with the majority deciding that Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which prohibits discrimination on the basis of sex, also applies to gay or transgender people.

The case was argued in October 2019 and concerned three cases involving individuals who say they were fired because of their sexual orientation or gender identity.



