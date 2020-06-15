OVERTON — The City of Overton will host “Fireworks in the Park” on July 4. On Monday, the city of Overton’s Interim City Manager, Clyde Carter, told KTBB, “We’re just making it a bigger event with bounce houses, water slides, food vendors, food trucks, other vendors. This is the first time we are opening it completely up to the public, not charging any fees at all for vendors to come out and set up, they just need to contact the city ahead of time.”

Carter continued, “The show will run from 45 minutes to an hour. It is one of the longest fireworks shows in East Texas and it’s all put on by local supporters and sponsors. Of course, as you know, we have done nearly half a million dollars worth of work on the city lake. It is completely finished. We have gotten the lake filled back up.” The city asks that attendees do not drive any motorized vehicles on the dam road. Activities in the Park will be open from 5:00 p.m. to dark. The fireworks show will begin tentatively at 9 p.m. or darkish.