June 15, 2020
Stewart Fund accepting applications from Smith County nonprofits

Posted/updated on: June 15, 2020 at 1:21 pm
TYLER — The Gladys and Thomas “T.B.” Stewart Community Education Fund is accepting grant applications through 5:00 p.m. on July 15. On Monday, The East Texas Communities Foundation in Tyler, announced applicants would be limited to non-profits with 501(c)(3) status providing services in Smith County. Governmental entities, private schools, and private non-operating foundations are not eligible.

Examples of grant requests may include but are not limited to: support in the areas of computer and other job skills training, financial literacy programs, academic tutoring for school children, adult literacy programs, healthy lifestyle classes, community education events and materials. Individual grant requests should be limited to a maximum of $2,000 per project.

TYLER — The Gladys and Thomas "T.B." Stewart Community Education Fund is accepting grant applications through 5:00 p.m. on July 15. On Monday, The East Texas Communities Foundation in Tyler, announced applicants would be limited to non-profits with 501(c)(3) status providing services in Smith County. Governmental entities, private schools, and private non-operating foundations are not eligible.

Examples of grant requests may include but are not limited to: support in the areas of computer and other job skills training, financial literacy programs, academic tutoring for school children, adult literacy programs, healthy lifestyle classes, community education events and materials. Individual grant requests should be limited to a maximum of $2,000 per project.

