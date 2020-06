LONGVIEW — The Gregg County Historical Museum announced Monday, Jonny Ferguson will launch the Summer Lecture Series on June 18th. Ferguson was a NASA Flight Controller through the Apollo Missions beginning in 1966 and subsequent human space flight programs including the International Space Station, retiring in May 2009. He will be speaking on the topic, “Failure Is Not An Option; The Apollo Missions.” The event is limited to 10 and starts at 2:30 p.m. at the Ann Lacy Crain Exhibit Center.