TYLER — A Tyler man been arrested for allegedly trying to sexually assault his teenage niece. According to our news partner KETK, 26-year-old Jesus Angel Gomez-Gonzalez is charged with sexual assault of a child. The victim was 15 years old at the time and brought the claims to police while being interviewed as a child witness to an alleged assault between her parents, in October of 2019.

The victim went to her Mom about the rape attempt, Easter of last year. The mother confronted Gonzalez on the phone and he denied it. Later in the day, more family members questioned Gonzalez about the attack and he admitted it. He lived next door to the victim’s home, but it was still family property. The victim’s father told him to leave the property and never come back. He later told investigators that the family decided to “keep the matter within the family” and did not want to call police. The warrant does not say whether the victim approved of not going to the police. Gonzalez is in the Smith County Jail on a $200,000 bond. If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in prison.