TYLER — The East Texas Food Bank reopened the Volunteer Center to start the new work week. On Monday, ETFB’s Lauren Barnes told KTBB, “A lot of the implementation things we had before the Texas National Guard came, we are adding some more layers to it. The main one is that volunteer shifts are by appointment only now. Before you could have a big group, or be a single walk-in volunteer, but now all of those shifts need to be coordinated in advance.”

Barnes continued, “Those times will be Monday through Thursday there’s going to be a morning and afternoon shift. Then Monday through Thursday at night there is actually a shift that is just for community service so if you need that documentation of community service you can come then. And we are requiring masks for every volunteer. If someone doesn’t have a mask we will have some disposable masks that they can use.” Complete details for all of the new criteria can be found by clicking the link. https://www.easttexasfoodbank.org/join-the-fight/donate-time/.