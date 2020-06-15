Over 42,000 pounds of ground beef recalled over E. coli concerns

(NEW YORK) -- After serious concerns about meat shortages amid the coronavirus outbreak, consumers should check their fridges and freezers for any stockpiled ground beef that could be contaminated, according to the USDA.



Lakeside Refrigerated Services, a New Jersey- based company, has recalled approximately 42,922 pounds of ground beef products that may be contaminated with E. coli, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced June 13 in a press release.



The potentially affected raw ground beef items were produced on June 1, 2020, and include seven different vacuum-sealed products.



"The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 46841” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide," the press release said.



There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products and the problem was discovered during routine FSIS testing, according the USDA.



For a full list of recalled ground beef products and labels click here.



