©Jessica Hromas/CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.(LOS ANGELES) — CBS’ daytime drama The Bold and the Beautiful will return to production today, making it the first U.S. broadcast series — and possibly the first scripted series on U.S. soil — to resume production on stage, according to Deadline.

The half-hour soap, which films at Television City in Los Angeles, is eyeing a return to airing original episodes in early-to-mid July, but a date hasn’t been set.

The show’s filming will follow COVID-19 safety protocols set by L.A. County, the City of Los Angeles and Television City’s owner. Its resumption was made possible thanks to an agreement struck between the producers the Hollywood guilds.

Similar safety enhancements were laid out by officials in other popular shooting locations such as Atlanta, which is home to Pinewood Studios, where many of the Marvel films are shot, as well as Tyler Perry’s sprawling production complex. In addition to his growing slate of shows, which he produces in-house, Atlanta is the production hub of hundreds of TV shows, including The Walking Dead, MacGyver, and The Resident, though those shows have yet to resume production.

By George Costantino and Stephen Iervolino

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.