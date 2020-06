MARSHALL — Officers in Marshall responded to multiple gunshots near Bella Wyatt Park on Monday night. Multiple calls were made to 911 services. A bystander told first responders someone had been shot. The male was located with serious injuries. Officers administered first aid until EMS arrived. The victim was admitted to a local hospital. Marshall Police are requesting witnesses to come forward at 903-935-4540, or to remain anonymous contact Marshall/Harrison Crime Stoppers at (903) 935-9969.