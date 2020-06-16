Today is Tuesday June 16, 2020
go to ktbb homepage
mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

Reward increased in case of missing Fort Hood soldier

Posted/updated on: June 16, 2020 at 11:46 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

KILLEEN (AP) – U.S. Army investigators have increased the reward for information about a missing Fort Hood soldier who was last seen in April. The U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command says the reward is now $25,000 for information that leads to the whereabouts of Private First Class Vanessa Guillen. The 20-year-old soldier was last seen in a parking lot at Fort Hood on April 22. Investigators say her car keys, barracks room key, ID card and wallet were later found in an armory room where she’d been working, but there’s been no sign of her since.

Reward increased in case of missing Fort Hood soldier

Posted/updated on: June 16, 2020 at 11:46 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

KILLEEN (AP) – U.S. Army investigators have increased the reward for information about a missing Fort Hood soldier who was last seen in April. The U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command says the reward is now $25,000 for information that leads to the whereabouts of Private First Class Vanessa Guillen. The 20-year-old soldier was last seen in a parking lot at Fort Hood on April 22. Investigators say her car keys, barracks room key, ID card and wallet were later found in an armory room where she’d been working, but there’s been no sign of her since.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement