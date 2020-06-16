Today is Tuesday June 16, 2020
Body of Palestine man found in Houston Ship Channel

Posted/updated on: June 16, 2020 at 12:04 pm
CHAMBERS COUNTY — Authorities located the body of a Palestine man Monday after a boating accident in the Houston Ship Channel. Shawn Robert Scarbrough, 40, was identified as the victim in a boating accident that took place Saturday in the Chamber County waters. According to the departments facebook page, the boating accident happened east of Kemah, and involved two men and two children, ages 11 and 13. Authorities say the watercraft turned sharply, throwing three passengers into the water. The driver pulled the children back into the boat.

CHAMBERS COUNTY — Authorities located the body of a Palestine man Monday after a boating accident in the Houston Ship Channel. Shawn Robert Scarbrough, 40, was identified as the victim in a boating accident that took place Saturday in the Chamber County waters. According to the departments facebook page, the boating accident happened east of Kemah, and involved two men and two children, ages 11 and 13. Authorities say the watercraft turned sharply, throwing three passengers into the water. The driver pulled the children back into the boat.

