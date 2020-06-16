HENDERSON — The City of Henderson announced Monday, plans for their fourth of July firework show with modifications. The event will be held on Saturday, July 4 at 9:15 p.m. at Lake Forest Park as a drive-up experience. The city announced on their social media page they would not have vendors, kid’s activities, or a parade in light of social distancing recommendations. People are encouraged to stay in their cars, but public restrooms will be available. For more details click the link. https://www.facebook.com/events/691084535072156/?notif_t=event_calendar_create¬if_id=1592253997083746.