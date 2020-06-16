TYLER — The University of Texas at Tyler announced Tuesday that two clinical assistant professors from the UT Tyler Ben and Maytee Fisch College of Pharmacy have been recognized by the Texas Pharmacy Association. The TPA honored Dr. Takova Wallace-Gay with the TPA 2020 Bowl of Hygeia Award, recognizes a pharmacist who continually demonstrates professional excellence and made significant public service contributions to their community.

Dr. Jessica Wooster earned the TPA 2020 Distinguished Young Pharmacist Award, which recognizes a pharmacist who has graduated within the last 10 years and demonstrates leadership excellence, contributes to their community and the TPA, and advances the practice of pharmacy.