Today is Tuesday June 16, 2020
go to ktbb homepage
mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

Drs. Wallace-Gay, Wooster awarded for exemplary community service, dedication

Posted/updated on: June 16, 2020 at 12:59 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

TYLER — The University of Texas at Tyler announced Tuesday that two clinical assistant professors from the UT Tyler Ben and Maytee Fisch College of Pharmacy have been recognized by the Texas Pharmacy Association. The TPA honored Dr. Takova Wallace-Gay with the TPA 2020 Bowl of Hygeia Award, recognizes a pharmacist who continually demonstrates professional excellence and made significant public service contributions to their community.

Dr. Jessica Wooster earned the TPA 2020 Distinguished Young Pharmacist Award, which recognizes a pharmacist who has graduated within the last 10 years and demonstrates leadership excellence, contributes to their community and the TPA, and advances the practice of pharmacy.

Drs. Wallace-Gay, Wooster awarded for exemplary community service, dedication

Posted/updated on: June 16, 2020 at 12:59 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

TYLER — The University of Texas at Tyler announced Tuesday that two clinical assistant professors from the UT Tyler Ben and Maytee Fisch College of Pharmacy have been recognized by the Texas Pharmacy Association. The TPA honored Dr. Takova Wallace-Gay with the TPA 2020 Bowl of Hygeia Award, recognizes a pharmacist who continually demonstrates professional excellence and made significant public service contributions to their community.

Dr. Jessica Wooster earned the TPA 2020 Distinguished Young Pharmacist Award, which recognizes a pharmacist who has graduated within the last 10 years and demonstrates leadership excellence, contributes to their community and the TPA, and advances the practice of pharmacy.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement