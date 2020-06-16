Today is Tuesday June 16, 2020
U.S. Supreme Court halts Texas execution over clergy question

Posted/updated on: June 16, 2020 at 5:46 pm
HOUSTON (AP) – The U.S. Supreme Court has granted a reprieve to a Texas inmate scheduled to die for fatally stabbing an 85-year-old woman more than two decades ago, continuing a more than four-month delay of executions in the nation’s busiest death penalty state during the coronavirus pandemic. The U.S. Supreme Court blocked Ruben Gutierrez’s execution about an hour before he could have been executed. Gutierrez’s attorneys had argued his religious rights are being violated because the prison system won’t allow a chaplain to accompany him in the death chamber.

