VAN — Van ISD has canceled summer workouts for the boys athletic program until further notice after four staff members tested positive for COVID-19. According to our news partner KETK, only one of the infected staff members is associated with boys athletics, while the other three have not been in contact with students. All four are in quarantine. Workout facilities utilized by all students have been sanitized and will continue to be cleaned according to CDC guidelines. “Student and staff safety is always our number one priority and we have taken every precaution to keep our student-athletes safe. We have followed all CDC, TEA, and UIL guidelines and will continue to do so. All students and staff have been and will continue to receive daily screenings, temperature checks, and work in small groups per TEA guidelines. We will continue to consult with NET Health, monitor the situation, and adjust as necessary.”