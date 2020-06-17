ABC News By MAX GOLEMBO, ABC News (NEW YORK) -- There are nearly three dozen wildfires burning in the United States Wednesday morning and most of them are in Arizona where the many evacuations are being ordered. The biggest fire in the nation is called the Bush Fire and it is 64,513 acres, making it the biggest wildfire so far this year. The fire is 0% contained and evacuations have been issued for several communities. The Mangum Fire is 29,689 acres and is only 3% contained. About 230 people were evacuated and the north rim of the Grand Canyon is closed. In Durango, Colorado, the East Canyon Fire continues to burn with 2,703 acres and it is currently 0% contained. Additional evacuations are now in place and, on Sunday, 15 homes had to be evacuated. The Big Horn Fire near Tucson, Arizona is 15,805 acres and is now 40% contained with evacuations in place. Elsewhere, the Avila Fire in San Luis Obispo County remains at 400 acres and is now 50% contained with all evacuations now lifted. Eight states from California to Kansas are under Red Flag Warning Wednesday morning, mostly for gusty winds up to 45 mph and very dry conditions. It is very dry Wednesday in the West, especially in Colorado and New Mexico where relative humidity could be as low as 6%. The long range forecast is showing dry, hot and windy conditions will continue, especially in Arizona, so fighting these wildfires will not be easy for firefighters. Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

