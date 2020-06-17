2019 NBCUniversal Media, LLC(LOS ANGELES) — 30 Rock is headed back to TV — for one night, anyway.

NBC announced on Tuesday that the stars of the popular series — including Tina Fey, Alec Baldwin, Tracy Morgan, Jane Krakowski and Jack McBrayer — will reunite for a commercial-free, one-hour upfront special, focus on stories and talent featured in NBCUniversal’s 2020-21 season.

“We’re all happy to have this excuse to (remotely) work together again for NBC,” said 30 Rock creators Fey and Robert Carlock. “To quote [McBrayer’s character] Kenneth the Page, there are only two things we love in this world, television and everyone.”

In addition to the stars of 30 Rock, the upfront special will also feature guest appearances from talent from across its portfolio and platform, and will highlight new and returning programming from NBC, Telemundo, USA Network, SYFY, E!, Bravo and more.

The pre-recorded scripted special will be rebroadcast across USA, Bravo, E!, Oxygen, Syfy and CNBC as well as available to stream on Peacock on July 17 at 9 p.m. ET.

30 Rock, which followed the dysfunctional staff of a fictional live sketch show, ran from 2006-2013, earning three Emmys along the way.

A little over a month ago, Fey’s friend and frequent comedy partner, Amy Poehler, along with Parks and Recreation creator Mike Schur reunited the show’s all-star cast — including Poehler, Aubrey Plaza, Chris Pratt and Nick Offerman — for a one-time special, dubbed A Parks and Recreation Special, to help raise money for COVID-19 relief efforts. The special raised millions for Feeding America’s COVID-19 Response Fund, which helps food banks secure the resources they need to serve the most vulnerable members of their communities.

