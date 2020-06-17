Allure BridalsBy JACQUELINE LAUREAN YATES, ABC News

(NEW YORK) — After a long wait, Disney fans can now have the opportunity to transform into their favorite fairy tale characters for their big day.



In February, Allure Bridals announced that the company was joining forces with Disney to create a new bridal collection and now it is finally here.

The Disney Fairy Tale Weddings Collection and Disney Fairy Tale Weddings Platinum collections feature 16 gowns inspired by popular characters such as Ariel, Pocahontas, Cinderella, Snow White and more.

Ranging from sizes 0 – 30, nine of the gowns from The Disney Fairy Tale Weddings Collection range from $1,200 – $2,600 and each includes a mix of embroidered detailing, detachable accessories, soft crepe and sprinkles of sparkle throughout. These styles will be available in 81 bridal salons across the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico.

The other seven in the Disney Fairy Tale Weddings Platinum collection retail from $3,500 – $9,500 and are specifically inspired by Ariel, Aurora, Tiana, Belle, Jasmine and Snow White. These gowns will exclusively be sold at Kleinfeld Bridal in New York and Toronto.

A standout from the Platinum line includes a Cinderella-inspired gown that was designed to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the classic animated film. It features 4,600 crystals in addition to 44,000 beaded elements.

“We are incredibly proud of our design team for dreaming up these magical gowns,” CEO of Allure Bridals Kelly Crum said in a statement. “The continued excitement from brides during this time is inspiring and we look forward to seeing each bride bring their fairy tale dreams to life.”



Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

