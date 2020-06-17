TYLER — Smith County is hosting a Virtual Town Hall Meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday. In a press release Wednesday, the County said, “Officials will address the topic of mental health issues in the criminal justice system.” Residents are to call in at 1-866-899-4679 (access code: 152-353-781). You can also email questions in advance to cmurphy@smith-county.com. The meeting will be streamed in real time at http://www.facebook.com/SmithCountyTexas and at https://tinyurl.com/spombtj.

Smith County Commissioner JoAnn Hampton serve as moderator. Speakers include Smith County Sheriff’s Office Chief John Shoemaker, Pre-Trial Release Director Gary Pinkerton, Assistant District Attorney Thomas Wilson and Andrews Center Chief Executive Officer Waymon Stewart.