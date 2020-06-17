TYLER — The City of Tyler Water Utilities announced a wastewater collection discharge on Wednesday within Mud Creek. The spill is a result of a power outage caused by a tree falling on power supply lines to the Southside Wastewater Treatment Plant on West Cumberland Road. More than 50,000 gallons were discharged around 1:30 on Tuesday afternoon and will affect Mud Creek.

Personal Action Steps

Don’t swim in affected area streams, ponds or lakes.

Persons using private drinking water supply wells located within 1/2-mile of the spill site or within the potentially affected area should use only water that has been distilled or boiled at a rolling boil for at least one minute for all personal uses including drinking, cooking, bathing, and tooth brushing.

Individuals with private water wells should have their well water tested and disinfected, if necessary, prior to discontinuing distillation or boiling.

The public should avoid contact with waste material, soil, or water in the area potentially affected by the spill.