TYLER — Tyler Police are warning residents to be aware of a series of incidents in the area where an individual is calling and posing as a Lieutenant with the Tyler Police Department. The caller then tells them they are involved in a civil matter that needs urgent attention and/or payment and asking them for personal information or to meet. Residents should be aware that the Tyler Police Department will never contact them for payment of fines.

Authorities are also reminding residents that they should never share personal information over the phone and do not agree to meet someone who you are unsure of. Tyler Police are investigating the claims and say if you have questions or need to file a claim, you can call the Department at 903-531-1000 to ensure the validity of a call of that nature. Tyler Police are continuing to investigating this case.