By MEGAN STONE, ABC News

(NEW YORK) — Gucci had the perfect person in mind when launching their new sustainable line: Jane Fonda.

The climate change activist is the new face of the luxury brand’s latest campaign. Gucci also announced Tuesday that accompanying Fonda, is “Old Town Road” artist and fashion icon Lil Nas X.

The campaign is dubbed “Gucci Off The Grid,” and it boasts products made from recyclable and organic materials in order to cut down on pollution. The collection is the first line produced by the brand’s new sustainable arm, Gucci Circular Lines.

The ad featuring the new products shows Lil Nas X and Fonda shunning city life in order to build their own home made out of twigs, leaves and other sustainable objects. Stars including King Princess, Miyavi and David de Rothschild are also featured in the campaign.

Gucci’s creative director Alessandro Michele revealed that the teamwork demonstrated by climate activists inspired him to create his new sustainable line.

“The collection is the result of teamwork; everybody brought something to it,” the designer said in a press release. “And in the campaign, too, there is this idea of dialogue among people building something new.”

Concluded Michele, “I imagined that we could build a treehouse in a city centre, all together, like kids playing in the park. Because all of us need to build this house or to find out that our planet exists, even where it seems it’s not there, or it’s far away.”

Fonda, an outspoken climate activist, rallies for meaningful legislation to cut down on pollution and promotes green energy in her weekly Fire Drill Fridays — which she virtually hosts on TikTok.

