TYLER — Three high traffic residential roads in Smith County have been finished. C.R. 1230 known as Scrithfield Road, was completely rebuilt and cement treated. CR 4191 from Ballard Drive to the City Limit of Lindale, was widened, improved and repaved. CR 427, also known as Lake Park Drive, had more than a mile of the road widened, rebuilt and overlaid. Near its intersection with Highway 110, a hill on CR 427 was cut down to make it safer for drivers.