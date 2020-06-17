Today is Wednesday June 17, 2020
‘That ’70s Show’ actor Danny Masterson charged with three counts of rape

Posted/updated on: June 17, 2020 at 5:35 pm
Anna Webber/Getty Images for Netflix(LOS ANGELES) — (NOTE CONTENT) Actor Danny Masterson has been charged with raping three women in separate incidents occurring between 2001 and 2003, Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey announced Wednesday.

He is facing three counts of rape by force or fear. If convicted, Masterson faces a possible maximum sentence of 45 years to life in state prison.

According to complaint, the That ‘70s Show actor is accused of of raping a 23-year-old woman between January and December 2001. He is also accused of raping a 28-year-old woman in April 2003 and a 23-year-old woman sometime between October and December of that year.

Masterson has denied the allegations.

Following the charges, Masterson’s attorney Tom Mesereau released a statement, saying, “Mr. Masterson is innocent, and we’re confident that he will be exonerated when all the evidence finally comes to light and witnesses have the opportunity to testify.”

The statement continues, “Obviously, Mr. Masterson and his wife are in complete shock considering that these nearly 20-year old allegations are suddenly resulting in charges being filed, but they and their family are comforted knowing that ultimately the truth will come out. The people who know Mr. Masterson know his character and know the allegations to be false.”

Masterson’s arraignment is scheduled for September 18.

By Andrea Tuccillo
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

