DALLAS (AP) – Attendees say President Donald Trump listened attentively Tuesday as the families of African Americans killed by police told stories of their loved ones’ deaths. He also told Attorney General William Barr to see that the cases are looked into. Trump and other officials met with six families at the White House Tuesday, ahead of his signing of an executive order that he said would encourage better police practices. Trump made no mention of the roiling national debate over racism during the Rose Garden signing ceremony, and the families did not attend.