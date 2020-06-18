glegorly/iStock By CATHERINE THORBECKE, ABC News (WASHINGTON) -- Another 1.5 million U.S. workers filed for unemployment insurance last week, the U.S. Department of Labor said Thursday. Millions are still out of work as states slowly begin to reopen. While the number of new layoffs have leveled off some since mid-March, they have remained near record highs each week for more than three months. Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

