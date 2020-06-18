QUITMAN — The Wood County EDC is providing help to local businesses in the county. On Thursday, Roger Johnson told KTBB, “Just like everyone else, we have many businesses who are really hurting and in bad shape and they just need the help. We found funding in the amount of $200,000. We had to go to the Commissioner’s Court because it wasn’t in our budget.” The court passed the agenda item, and is now inviting businesses to contact the EDC for details about the business assistance.

Johnson said the feedback has been positive, “We can help do this with this $200,000. As anyone would, they really do appreciate the effort. Of course, we do too. We think it’s very important that we do this for our county. Thank goodness for the Commissioners and Judge Hebron. They really put this on and we are just going to kind of be the foot soldiers to make this happen. The info will soon be on our webpage, but I would urge people to call me and get the process started. My office number is 903-768-2402, then after hours that number is forwarded to my cell phone.” You can email the Executive Director for more information RJohnson@mywoodcounty.com. To visit the EDC’s website, click the link. https://www.woodcountytx.com/.