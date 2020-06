VAN ZANDT COUNTY — The Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in finding a man that has been missing since Sunday. According to our news partner KETK, Shane Lawson of Canton was last seen leaving his home outside of Canton. Lawson is considered an endangered missing person. Anyone with details about Lawson’s whereabouts should contact the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office at 903-567-4133, or your local law enforcement agency.