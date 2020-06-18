Today is Thursday June 18, 2020
go to ktbb homepage
mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

Police: Man arrested in Florida for shooting 8 at Texas bar

Posted/updated on: June 18, 2020 at 3:43 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

SAN ANTONIO (AP) – Police say federal agents in Florida have arrested a man charged in a shooting outside a Texas bar that injured eight people. San Antonio police say U.S. Marshals arrested 37-year-old Jenelius Crew Thursday morning as he left a hotel in Miami. Police say detectives obtained warrants for his arrest Wednesday on eight counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The charges stem from a shooting last Friday in the parking lot of a large San Antonio bar called Rebar. Police say the man was part of a group that had been turned away because they were too inebriated.

Police: Man arrested in Florida for shooting 8 at Texas bar

Posted/updated on: June 18, 2020 at 3:43 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

SAN ANTONIO (AP) – Police say federal agents in Florida have arrested a man charged in a shooting outside a Texas bar that injured eight people. San Antonio police say U.S. Marshals arrested 37-year-old Jenelius Crew Thursday morning as he left a hotel in Miami. Police say detectives obtained warrants for his arrest Wednesday on eight counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The charges stem from a shooting last Friday in the parking lot of a large San Antonio bar called Rebar. Police say the man was part of a group that had been turned away because they were too inebriated.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement