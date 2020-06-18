TYLER — Dr. Marty Crawford has been elected to serve on the Universal Interscholastic League Legislative Council. In an interview Thursday with KTBB, Crawford said, “I’ll just say it, Texas has the best interscholastic league in the nation and I am proud to serve on their legislative council. They have done a great job for what’s amounting to about 100 years in managing all the different competitions, performances and games played since the early 1900’s. I am very proud to be selected by my peers to serve.”

Governor Greg Abbott told Lawmakers on Thursday that Texas school children would be going back to school in the fall. The Tyler ISD Superintendent told KTBB that all of the data collected in the last several months will go along way in moving forward with the coronavirus, “We want to be very sensitive with that, not just be reckless. But, at the same time, we do have some comfort in saying, the opening of, not just the Texas economy, but the opening the schools, being able to have summer athletics opportunities, we are going to be able to combat it.”

The UIL exists to provide educational extracurricular competitive opportunities in academic, athletic, and music contests for K-12 students. The Legislative Council serves as the governing body. Dr. Crawford also serves on the Texas Association of School Administrators Legislative Committee and will serve as the Region VII Representative on the Commissioner of Education’s TASA Cabinet of Superintendents for the 2020-2022 term.