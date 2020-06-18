LONGVIEW — World of Wonders reopened their doors Thursday to a capacity crowd with social distancing guidelines in place. Beth Swindell to KTBB, “The reaction from our guests has been full of appreciation. I don’t know how many Mom’s looked me in the eye and just said THANK YOU. People have just been eager to get out.” World of Wonders has moved to timed ticketing, but has left some slots available for walk in purchase.

Swindell continued, “Others said they were making an evening of it. One Mom and her kids were going to meet Dad after work at Roma’s, which is close by, for dinner. Another family was grabbing some supper and then heading to Wild Honey Creamery for desert.” More details on the children’s interactive museum are available by clicking the link. https://www.longviewwow.org/.