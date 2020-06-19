Today is Friday June 19, 2020
Suspect arrested in fatal Upshur County shooting

Posted/updated on: June 19, 2020 at 7:28 am
UPSHUR COUNTY — One man is dead and another in jail after a Thursday morning shooting in Upshur County. According to our news partner KETK, Upshur County deputies responded to a reported shooting at a residence on Private Road 3051 around 7:40 a.m. They were told the victim had been taken to a local hospital in a private vehicle and that the man accused of the shooting had fled. Witnesses identified the victim as Michial Clint Moses. Moses died at the hospital. The suspect, identified as Matthew Gregory Harris, was found at a residence on Private Road 4351. Harris has been charged with murder and is in the Upshur County Jail on a $500,000 bond.

