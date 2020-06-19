TYLER — The Tyler Parks and Recreation Department announced Friday their new modified hours for the Tyler Senior Center. On Monday, the center will reopen for phase one, with select services and modified hours. The center will open with a maximum of 25 people at a time and social distancing will be practiced for all activities. The Tyler Senior Center will open at 9 a.m. and close at 2 p.m. each day, Monday through Friday. The Texercise classes will resume at 10 a.m. and Meals on Wheels will be offering meals to seniors at 11 a.m.

All other activities at the Tyler Senior Center will remain closed for the time being. For questions or more information on safe reopening procedures and programming, visit TylerParksandRec.com or call (903) 597-0781.