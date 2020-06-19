WASHINGTON — The Congressman of District One released his 3rd episode of “Special Order w/ Louie Gohmert,” on Thursday. The East Texas Congressman discussed his amendment to the Democrats police bill in the House Judiciary Committee. In the video Congressman Gohmert says, “Nadler’s only objection that he stated to the amendment I had in making it a death penalty case if you lynch someone, he said it was “barbarous” to have the death penalty. So, take a look, see for yourself the kind of games the Democrats will play over something as serious as racism that leads to death. This isn’t a game.” Watch the full podcast by clicking the link.https://youtu.be/2tJazfwlSp0. To view the full transcript click this link. https://gohmert.house.gov/uploadedfiles/transcript_gohmert_podcast_episode_3_.pdf.