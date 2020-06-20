AUSTIN (AP) – Texas health officials report a record of more than 4,400 new coronavirus cases in the state and 25 additional deaths due to COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus. A total of 107,735 confirmed cases, an increase of 4,430, and 2,165 deaths were reported Saturday. Officials had reported 3,454 new cases on Friday after a previous record of 3,516 were reported on Thursday. The actual number of people who have contracted the virus that causes COVID-19 is likely higher because many people have not been tested and studies suggest that people can be infected and not feel sick.