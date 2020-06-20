LONGVIEW — Free COVID-19 testing will be available at various locations across Longview from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., June 30 – July 7. According to a city news release, the walk-up testing with no appointment required and no pre-screening will be conducted on a first-come, first-serve basis. Those being tested are asked to provide a phone number where they can be reached with their results. Go to https://www.longviewtexas.gov/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=2693 for additional information, including a list of testing sites and dates.