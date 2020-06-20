BrianAJackson/iStockBY: ELLA TORRES, ABC NEWS

(LONDON) — Multiple people were attacked Saturday night in a park in a town outside of London, police said.

Thames Valley Police wrote on Twitter the “incident” happened at Forbury Gardens in Reading, about 40 miles west of downtown London.

Police also said, “A number of people sustained injuries and were taken to hospital.” There were no specifics on the status of those who were injured or how they were injured.

A man was arrested on the scene, Thames Valley Police said.

Officers were on the scene and investigating. Forbury Gardens has been cordoned off and police asked people to avoid the scene.

Authorities also urged people not to share video of the incident on social media, and instead contact police.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted, “My thoughts are with all of those affected by the appalling incident in Reading and my thanks to the emergency services on the scene.”

A protest against racism took place in the park earlier on Saturday.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

