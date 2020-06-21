Today is Sunday June 21, 2020
KTBB
Menu
News
Local
State
National
World
Business
Political
Health
Show Biz
Sports
Weather
Forecast
Radar
Weather Archives
Sports
High School Scores
Headlines
Broadcast Schedule
Scholastic All Stars
Rangers Bus Trips
Sitemap
You Tell Me Texas
CarShow Corner
Podcasts
In Focus
Contact Us
Search:
Audio/Video
•
Listen Live
Podcasts
In Focus
RSS Feeds
Get the App!
Audio Archives
Special Coverage
Rush Update
Schedules
•
KTBB
92.1 The Team FM
KYZS ESPN
Sports
Features
•
You Tell Me Texas
CarShow Corner
In Focus
World Tour
Find an Advertiser
Scholastic All Stars
Calendar of Events
Trivia Quiz
Lunch Break Contest
Teacher of the Month
Station Info
•
Logos
Official Contest Rules
Employment
Privacy Policy
Personalities
Awards
Sun Hours
FAQ
Media Kit
•
Contact Us
•
Contact Us
Government Contacts
Advertisers
•
Contest Rules
Advertisement
Advertisement
In Focus: 6/21/20 – Kristen Seeber, The Women’s Fund of Smith County
Posted/updated on: June 21, 2020 at 10:18 am
Airdate: 06/21/20
Guests: Kristen Seeber, The Women’s Fund of Smith County
https://www.ktbbaudio.com/infocus/infocus06-21-20.mp3
Go Back
In Focus: 6/21/20 – Kristen Seeber, The Women’s Fund of Smith County
Posted/updated on: June 21, 2020 at 10:18 am
Airdate: 06/21/20
Guests: Kristen Seeber, The Women’s Fund of Smith County
https://www.ktbbaudio.com/infocus/infocus06-21-20.mp3
Go Back
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement