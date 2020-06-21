Today is Sunday June 21, 2020
TxDOT’s weekly roadwork update

Posted/updated on: June 21, 2020 at 4:15 pm
TYLER – TxDOT is planning to conduct another week’s worth of construction and maintenance work in the Tyler District during the week of June 22. One highlight: dstrictwide seal coat operations are ongoing with work in Smith County. Motorists should expect lane closures and delays during this work to seal and protect roadways from water, and provide a longer life cycle. Go to https://www.txdot.gov/inside-txdot/media-center/local-news/tyler/023-2020.html for a full rundown of work scheduled around the district.

